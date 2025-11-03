The MMA community is reeling following the controversial finish at UFC Vegas 110 on Saturday night, as Isaac Dulgarian's shocking loss to undefeated underdog Yadier del Valle has spawned allegations of potential fight-fixing and raised serious concerns about the sport's betting integrity. What was supposed to be a routine featherweight matchup turned into a nightmare scenario that eerily mirrors a 2022 scandal that nearly devastated the UFC's credibility and forced the promotion to take unprecedented action against those involved.

Dulgarian, known as “The Midwest Choppa,” entered the cage as a substantial -250 favorite against the talented but less experienced Cuban fighter del Valle. The Kansas City native held an impressive 3-1 record inside the UFC, while del Valle was making waves as an undefeated prospect. However, in the hours leading up to the fight, something strange happened at sportsbooks across the country. Large sums of money suddenly flooded in on del Valle, forcing betting lines to shift dramatically from Dulgarian favored at -250 all the way down to approximately -130, making the bout virtually a pick'em at several major sportsbooks.​

This rapid line movement didn't go unnoticed. Multiple sportsbooks, including the behemoth DraftKings, actually pulled prop bets from their platforms to minimize their exposure, a drastic measure that raised immediate red flags within the betting community. What transpired over the next few minutes would only intensify those concerns. Del Valle secured a rear-naked choke submission at 3:41 of the first round, finishing Dulgarian in stunning fashion. Yet, it wasn't the victory itself that sparked outrage—it was how the fight unfolded before the finish.​

Isaac Dulgarian has gone from -270 to -162 today on DK……wtf? pic.twitter.com/z0Yc8XzXTU — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) November 2, 2025

The Suspicious Performance That Changed Everything

Commentators and fans watching UFC Vegas 110 were visibly confused by Dulgarian's defensive effort, or lack thereof, during his final moments in the cage. The grappling sequence leading to his submission appeared uncharacteristically poor for a fighter of his caliber, with Dulgarian seemingly unable to mount any meaningful resistance against an opponent he was supposed to dominate. Combat sports bettor Hayden Iverson pointed out in a post regarding the suspicious ending that showed Dulgarian's non-existent defense when trying to defend a routine choke.

Do your job @FBI this more than enough information to launch an investigation pic.twitter.com/sOEgDl64Pr — hayjive (@hayjivepicks) November 2, 2025

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa didn't mince words when discussing Dulgarian's performance during the UFC post-fight show. “If you're on the main card of a UFC event, it's one thing if you get punched into submission, but there were a lot of Day 1 mistakes,” Chiesa said. He elaborated by pointing out that Dulgarian committed basic technical errors that seasoned professionals simply don't make, including faulty hand positioning and throwing useless strikes. Chiesa concluded his assessment by calling the performance “absolutely trash,” a stark criticism coming from a fellow fighter who had just witnessed what many believed was professional-level MMA, not an amateur-hour display.​

Michael Chiesa goes off on Isaac Dulgarian after his questionable submission loss 🤔 #UFCVegas110 pic.twitter.com/oDnpjuPOHv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 2, 2025

Echoes of the James Krause Scandal: A Connection That Can't Be Ignored

Perhaps the most damning piece of this puzzle is Dulgarian's past association with James Krause, the disgraced coach and former UFC fighter who remains banned from the sport following a nearly identical betting scandal in 2022. Krause had been coaching fighters at his Missouri-based Glory MMA & Fitness facility, and his involvement in suspicious betting patterns caught the attention of federal authorities just three years ago.​

Yadier Del Valle thinks he won the fight fair and square and that I’m a salty sports bettor that lost money… boy is he wrong pic.twitter.com/eFCaAgySod — hayjive (@hayjivepicks) November 2, 2025

The Krause scandal centered around a UFC Vegas 64 fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, where money flooded in on Nuerdanbieke to win in the first round, resulting in an odds shift from -220 to -420. Minner, who was cornered by Krause, entered the cage with an undisclosed leg injury and was stopped in just 1:07 of the opening round. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended both Krause and Minner indefinitely for the suspicious activity and undisclosed medical information. Jeff Molina, another fighter training at Krause's gym, was also suspended for his connection to the betting irregularities.​

Following that scandal, the UFC issued a strict ban prohibiting any fighters who chose to continue training with Krause or at his gym from competing in the promotion. It was a nuclear option that sent shockwaves through MMA and effectively ended Krause's career as a coach in the sport. Now, with Dulgarian's past connection to Krause and with his performance containing all the hallmarks of the Minner situation, the MMA community has understandably begun connecting dots that suggest a pattern of potential manipulation.​

The Aftermath: Refunds, Releases, and Questions Remaining

In the wake of the controversy, major sportsbooks took immediate action to protect their customers and their reputation. Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and William Hill all announced they would issue refunds to customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian fight within 24 hours, a clear sign that even the betting industry believed something was amiss.​

Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determined (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included. — Caesars Sportsbook Support (@CaesarsHelp) November 2, 2025

Just one day after the event, the UFC made its own statement by releasing Isaac Dulgarian from the organization. While the promotion officially attributed the release to Dulgarian's loss, the context surrounding his departure makes it clear that the suspicious betting activity played a significant role in the decision. The move echoes the UFC's quick action against Darrick Minner three years earlier, suggesting the promotion learned from its previous mistakes.​

🚨 Isaac Dulgarian, who was submitted last night by Yadier del Valle, has been released by the UFC, per Ariel Helwani. The official reason given was last Saturday loss, but the fight has sparked controversy after a large amount of money was bet on Dulgarian — the heavy favorite… pic.twitter.com/ujQzgpGaRi — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 3, 2025

Despite all of this evidence and the reasonable concerns raised by analysts, commentators, and sportsbooks, some figures in the MMA community remain skeptical of the fight-fixing narrative. Former UFC fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen criticized those making accusations, pointing out that no concrete evidence has been presented and demanding that the sport's professionals handle the investigation properly. Sonnen's cautious approach represents a valid counterpoint to the rapid speculation that followed the fight, though it does little to ease the minds of those troubled by the pattern this incident creates.​

Hairy Whack You list no evidence and have no idea who knew what, or when.

The UFC has obligations & contracts w/fighters to put on fights. Your time-frame for presenting evidebce to UFC disproves your “theory”

Let the Pros handle it, Hairy https://t.co/sL4MOpSRFE — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 2, 2025

The UFC has partnered with U.S. Integrity to monitor irregular betting activity alongside oversight from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, measures taken following the Krause scandal to prevent future incidents.

The Dulgarian-del Valle incident at UFC Vegas 110 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most controversial moments in recent UFC history, a watershed moment that has once again exposed potential vulnerabilities in the sport's integrity systems. As investigations continue and the MMA community awaits answers, one thing is clear: the sport's credibility hangs in the balance, and the stakes couldn't be higher.