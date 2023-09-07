Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is hoping to headline the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view event.

Although there is nothing official as far as a date or venue goes, UFC 300 promises to be a major event as it's the promotion's anniversary show that is expected to be stacked from top to bottom.

UFC 200 took place in the summer of 2016 with Adesanya having his first fight with the promotion in 2018. And with “The Last Stylebender” unlikely to be competing by the time UFC 400 comes around, his plan is simple — being a part of UFC 300.

“I'd love to headline that,” Adesanya said at UFC 293 media day (via theScore). “I've watched UFC 100, that was Brock Lesnar versus Frank Mir. UFC 200, that was (Miesha Tate versus Amanda Nunes). I've been a fan of the sport for a long time. UFC 300, I'm going to touch that, because I know I'm not going to hit UFC 400.

“I'm definitely going to hit UFC 300. That's one I'm going to be a part of.”

While Adesanya is more than big enough a name to headline such an event, he'd be willing to co-headline UFC 300 as well — but only for a certain few fighters such as teammate and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the biggest superstar in MMA in Conor McGregor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'll co-headline for Alex Volkanovski,” Adesanya added. “That's my dog. If he doesn't fight, then I'll headline it.

“I'm sure there's other people, as well – Conor (McGregor) will probably try and jump in there because he's a superstar and he just gets whatever he wants. Yeah, we'll see.”

Of course, Adesanya has business to attend to first as he defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 headliner this Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

Should he come out on top as expected, his next title defense could potentially come at UFC 300. Although many would expect Dricus du Plessis to be the next challenger, Adesanya and UFC president Dana White remain noncommittal about him being next after he turned down the fight at UFC 293.

Instead, Adesanya has notably earmarked Khamzat Chimaev as a potential challenger, especially if he emerges victorious against former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 294 next month.

Given the Sweden native's hype, unbeaten streak and overall popularity, that would certainly be one heck of a fight to headline UFC 300 with.