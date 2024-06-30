Michelle Waterson-Gomez’s storied career in mixed martial arts came to a poignant end at UFC 303, where she faced Gillian Robertson in a highly anticipated women’s strawweight bout. The event, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw Waterson-Gomez suffer a decision loss to Robertson, marking a significant moment in her career and leading to her subsequent retirement from the sport.

Robertson’s game plan was clear from the outset: close the distance, take the fight to the ground, and control the pace. She executed this strategy effectively, securing multiple takedowns and maintaining dominant positions throughout the fight. Waterson-Gomez, despite her best efforts and moments of brilliance, struggled to keep the fight standing and was unable to mount a significant offensive on the ground.

The judges scored the fight in favor of Robertson, with unanimous decision scoring the bout 30-27, 30-27, and 3-26 reflecting her dominance in the grappling exchanges. This loss added to Waterson-Gomez’s recent struggles in the octagon, extending her losing streak and prompting her to make a life-changing decision.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez had a historic career

Following the fight, Michelle Waterson-Gomez announced her retirement from mixed martial arts, a decision that resonated deeply with fans and the MMA community. At 38 years old, Waterson-Gomez had enjoyed a long and successful career, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in women’s MMA. Her decision to retire was influenced by a combination of recent setbacks and a desire to focus on her family and other ventures outside the octagon.

In her retirement announcement, Waterson-Gomez reflected on her journey, expressing gratitude for her opportunities and experiences in the sport. She acknowledged the support of her family, coaches, and fans, emphasizing that her career was not just about wins and losses but about the growth and lessons learned along the way.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez leaves behind a legacy of resilience, dedication, and versatility. Her impact on women’s MMA extends beyond her performances in the cage. She has been a role model for aspiring fighters, demonstrating that success in MMA requires not only physical skill but also mental toughness and a strong personal brand.

Outside of fighting, Waterson Gomez has diversified her career, engaging in modeling, acting, fitness, and entrepreneurship. She has built a substantial following on social media, where she shares insights into her life and career. Her ability to balance multiple roles while maintaining a high level of performance in MMA is a testament to her work ethic and determination.

As she transitions into retirement, Waterson Gomez plans to focus on her family which had given her so much during her fighting career. She has expressed interest in being in her husband’s and daughter’s corner like they have been in her’s during her UFC career and being there for them.

It’s a sad day for mixed martial arts fans as Michelle Waterson-Gomez calls it a career at UFC 303 but as fans know over the years when it’s time it’s time and it was time for her to hang up the gloves. She will go down as a pioneer of women’s MMA and will be remembered for all the excitement she’s put on for the fans throughout her career.