Umar Nurmagomedov suffered his first career defeat when he lost to UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311. In a back-and-forth war from start to finish, the champion rallied over the final three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win over Nurmagomedov.

The co-main event was a masterclass in technique, grit, and relentless energy. In the starting rounds, Nurmagomedov tested Dvalishvili’s endurance with sharp counterstrikes and body kicks. However, the champion’s constant pressure and takedown attempts kept Nurmagomedov on high alert.

Umar Nurmagomedov showcased impressive defense, stuffing multiple takedowns and maintaining composure in close exchanges. However, Dvalishvili’s championship heart was shown through in the later rounds, as he upped the pace and landed crucial strikes. He even complemented his constant pressure by well-timed takedowns.

However, the main talking point of the fight came after the fight was over. During the post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov revealed that he broke his hand in the very first round of the fight.

“I think first three rounds I won. The others were close, I don't think I lost this fight,” said Nurmagomedov. “After first round I can't punch because I think I broke my hand.”

Moreover, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz shared a nasty image of the contender's left hand. “[Umar] broke his hands first round no excuse no excuse Alhamdulillah for everything,” Abdelaziz posted. As of this writing, he hasn’t been officially diagnosed with a broken hand by the UFC’s medical staff, but an update can be expected in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that UFC 311 was just the second time in Umar Nurmagomedov's career that he competed in a five-round matchup. Previously, he defeated Cory Sandhagen last August in the UFC Abu Dhabi main event.

That said, Nurmagomedov certainly proved to be a worthy contender and it remains to be seen as to what lies ahead in the future for him. As far as as the champion is concerned, Dvalishvili will look to further cement his legacy following his first title defense at UFC 311.