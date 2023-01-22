After steady anticipation, Brandon Moreno, “The Assassin Baby” with Ultimate Fighter roots, secured the victory and Flyweight Championship with a TKO victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, broadcast live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Taking part in his 29th professional fight, and fourth against Figueriredo – the 2021 edition of which won Fight of the Year at the World MMA Awards – Moreno kept things close during the first round of the fight but was ultimately able to get the edge by jabbing his foe in the face in the second round before watching as his eye slowly became less and less usable as the bout went on. After working over one final round, the referees stopped the bout at the end of the third at the five-minute mark and award the win by doctor’s stoppage to Moreno, marking his second time as UFC Champion within the promotion.

AND THE NEW CHAMP BRANDON MORENO #UFC283https://t.co/bGTzUs73k1 — David Jesse Zaldivar (@Davidfunny971) January 22, 2023

With the match officially in the books, Moreno now sits at 2-1-1 against Figueiredo and will look to defend the title further down the line. He’s 6-1-2 since returning to UFC in 2019, with his lone loss coming to Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January of 2022, and his two draws coming against Askar Askarov in his return match at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens and his second coming against – you guessed it, Figueiredo – at UFC 256 in December of 2020. Can Moreno’s second run with the belt last longer than his first? Or will a fifth fight with Figueiredo end his reign early? Only time will tell, but after drawing positive responses from fans online, it sure seems like the fans are behind “The Assassin Baby.”