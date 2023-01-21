15 fights are lined up, two titles will be decided. The action is live from Brazil when UFC 283 gets underway Saturday 1/21/23. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Figueredo-Moreno prediction and pick.

After two deciding fights and one ending in a draw, UFC stars Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to unify the Interim Flyweight Championship belts. It’ll be the first of two title fights featured on the card. Don’t miss what is set to be an explosive night of fights.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Deiveson Figueiredo-Brandon Moreno Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo: +104

Brandon Moreno: -128

Over (4.5) rounds: -148

Under (4.5) rounds: -116

How to Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Deiveson Figueiredo Will Win

When on his game, Deiveson Figueiredo looks like the most dangerous on the planet. He has explosive hands and a world-class submission game. He has a devastating guillotine and has put many opponents out with nasty follow-up shots. His record of 21-2-1 speaks for itself – Figueiredo has been fighting title fights since 2020 and if he can pull this one out, he’ll definitely be fighting more. The lone draw on his record, however, came at the hands of his opponent in this fight: Brandon Moreno. The two have been on a crash course for a fourth fight for quite some time and Figueiredo will look to finally settle the score.

Deiveson Figueiredo knows the formula to beat Brandon Moreno, he did it in their most recent fight. Figueiredo was aggressive with his striking early and Moreno lacked the answers to stop it. His hands were too fast for the foot movement of Moreno, resulting in multiple knockdowns for Figueiredo throughout the fight. He was also able to neutralize Moreno’s quick wrestling transitions and control the fight from the ground. If he’s able to follow this game plan against a very familiar foe, he should get this win.

Why Brandon Moreno Will Win

No one thought Brandon Moreno would make it to this point. He arguably won the first fight against Figueiredo and his capturing of the belt in their rematch was nothing short of poetic. Brandon Moreno has all that he does by way of sheer determination and hard work. He fights with a certain grittiness to him, reminiscent of the many Mexican fighters that paved the road before him. His fight-spirit and constant pressure are what keep him in fights. It’s his ever-growing skill set and high fight IQ that made him the champion once before, he’ll look to do the same on Saturday.

In their second fight, Brandon Moreno came in with the perfect game plan: he stayed patient on the feet and allowed Figueiredo to make mistakes. He was able to force Figueiredo to the ground with his superb wrestling. From there, Moreno stayed active on the ground, failing to hold his opponent down, but rather attack with submissions. Eventually, he was able to submit an already-tired Figueiredo in the third round. Moreno’s biggest asset will be his pace. He often starts slow in his fights and has a thorough feeling-out process. If he can make the right adjustments in time, he’ll be able to finish Deiveson Figueiredo.

Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Brandon Moreno Prediction & Pick

It’s a shame that the sage between these two is coming to an end (or is it?), but UFC fans will be in for a treat nonetheless as these two titans battle for the belt. Moreno will come into this fight laser-focused. Figueiredo will offer everything he can as both fighters will empty their tanks. The cardio and durability of Moreno will be what carries him to a victory here.

Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Brandon Moreno Prediction & Pick: Brandon Moreno (-128)