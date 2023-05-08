UFC coach and legend Ray Longo had himself a terrific night at UFC 288 when both of his fighters earned massive wins in pivotal spots on the Sterling vs. Cejudo card. Longo is the head coach at Serra-Longo MMA in Long Island and led the camps for Matt Frevola and Aljamain Sterling ahead of the Newark, New Jersey fight card. Check out our UFC news for fight announcements and breaking content.

Matt Frevola notched a massive first-round KO over Drew Dober in their ranked fight. It was Frevola’s third consecutive win in the UFC and is steamrolling his way through the lightweight division. Longo’s star pupil, Aljamain Sterling, was able to retain his title by outlasting Henry Cejudo for five rounds and notching the decision victory. Ray Longo was elated after both wins and made his case for the UFC Hall of Fame on Jon Anik and Kenny Florian’s podcast.

“C’mon! Holy s–t, c’mon!” Jon Anik welcomed Ray Longo to the podcast by mentioning that they’d need his jacket size for the UFC Hall of Fame. Longo went on,

“You know, I was coming home, I got lost, I was looking for directions to the Hall of Fame. Are you kiddin’ me, I wanna be in the Hall of Fame!” Long expressed his gratitude for the sport upon praise from John Anik. “I’m in one of those moods today man. I love people, I love this process.”

Ray Longo has coached three UFC World Champions. Matt Serra overcame the odds and put Ray Longo on the map as one of the premier coaches in MMA with his upset win over Georges St-Pierre. Longo also coached Chris Weidman to a Middleweight Championship and now coaches Aljamain Sterling as the defending Bantamweight Champ. He’s royalty when it comes to mixed martial arts training and has been involved in the sport since 1980. There’s no question that he’s deserving of being the first UFC coach inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Longo went on to silence the doubters that had Henry Cejudo winning on their scorecards at home. “I was very confident [Sterling] won that fight. There wasn’t a concern in the corner that he lost that fight.” The corner of Aljamain Sterling has played a huge part in his previous wins and they continued to do so in his win at 288. Ray Longo has always been one to keep it real with his fighters and it’s clear that his coaching has everything to do with their success.