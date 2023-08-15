Contender Series Week 2: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. George Hardwick continues with a fight in the strawweight division between Eduarda Moura and Janaina Silva. Moura and Silva are both undefeated prospects as they come into the biggest fight of their careers on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Moura-Silva prediction and pick.

Eduarda Moura (8-0) is perfect to start her career and is the former Demo Fight Strawweight champion. Of her eight professional wins, seven of them have come inside the distance. Her finishing abilities will need to be on full display when she attempts to impress Dana White as she takes on Janaina Silva on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Janaina Silva (5-0) is also an undefeated prospect fighting out of Brazil. Silva is a former LFA and Thunder Fight strawweight contender with two of her five wins coming by way of knockout. This will be her biggest test to date when she steps in to face fellow Brazilian Eduarda Moura for a chance at a UFC contract.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 2 Odds: Eduarda Moura-Janaina Silva Odds

Eduarda Moura:-186

How to Watch Eduarda Moura vs. Janaina Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Eduarda Moura Will Win

Eduarda Moura will be putting her undefeated record on the line when she steps into the octagon at her chance for a UFC contract on the Contender Series. She has cut her cloth on the Brazilian regional scene where racked up eight professional wins in as many fights with seven of her eight wins coming by stoppage. She is a well-rounded mixed martial artist with three of her wins coming by knockout or TKO and four of her wins coming by submission.

Moura would be one of the bigger strawweights on the UFC roster at 5'6″ if she were to get signed after a great performance on the Contender Series. She will have 5″ of height to go along with 3.1″ of reach on her opponent Janaina Silva. That will allow Moura to keep this fight at her distance on the feet and punish Silva while she attempts to get within range. Also, if the fight hits the mat Maura is well-trained there as a Brazilian jiu jitsu purple belt who trains at the same gym that top heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida trains out of. If Maura can mix it up and keep her opponent Silva guessing then she can get the biggest win of her career with the potential of a UFC contract.

Why Janaina Silva Will Win

Janaina Silva is also an undefeated Brazilian prospect who fought for LFA and Thunder Fight previous to making her appearance on the Contender Series this season. In her last fight, she dominated fellow strawweight Nayara Hemily in her lone appearance in LFA. Silva is a striker by nature with some crisp boxing to go along with her calf kicks to have those bigger opponents she faces become stationary targets for her to hit.

She utilizes good movement to avoid strikes for longer fighters to get on the inside to land strikes of her own. Moura will certainly be the toughest opposition for Silva at this point of her career but the same can be said about Moura. That doesn't mean Silva can't be victorious in this fight. She will need to fight the perfect fight to keep this fight standing and at her preferred boxing range. If she is able to do that she can score the upset victory and a contract with the UFC.

Final Eduarda Moura-Janaina Silva Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great scrap between two undefeated strawweight prospects from Brazil. This should be a relatively closely contested matchup between Eduaurda Moira and Janaina Silva. Both fighters really haven't fought much competition on the regional scene so this would tell a lot about both fighters by the end of it.

Silva has some good boxing abilities and throws good volume when she is able to fight at her pace on the feet. She also has the ability to end the fight with just one punch which can't be the same about her opponent Moura. However, Silva isn't as comfortable fighting off her back and has shown limited grappling abilities that if she gets taken down she could be in trouble. That is where the problem lies with Silva and where I believe Moura will be able to take this fight. Having that grappling background that Moura will be the difference maker here. Ultimately, Moura will look to utilize her reach advantage by keeping Silva at the end of her strikes until she drops down for a takedown, gets her down, and finishes Silva on the mat when she gets it there.

Final Eduarda Moura-Janaina Silva Prediction & Pick: Eduarda Moura (-186)