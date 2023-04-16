UFC president Dana White had a surprising reaction to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

It was shockingly announced earlier this week that Paul would box the former UFC star in an eight-round fight taking place August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

As we all know, White does not get along with Paul for a number of reasons — with the main one being the latter’s constant attacks on the Las Vegas-based promotion for underpaying its fighters.

But when asked for his thoughts on the matchup following UFC Kansas City, White chose not to be negative as many would come to expect.

Instead, he chose not to really comment on it and wished both fighters the best and that they make lots of money. He did, however, take a shot at rival and boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya in the process.

“I don’t want to s**t on other people’s fights, like ‘Oscar De La Weirdo,” White said at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference. “But yeah, no. I don’t want to talk about the fight. It’s just there’s no — first of all, neither guy is my guy. There’s just no need for me to comment on it.

“I wish him the best, I hope they make a zillion dollars.”

Dana White asked about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.#UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/BNMfI2A17b — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 16, 2023

Diaz, of course, used to be White’s guy until his contract came to an end following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September last year.

While the Stockton native departed the UFC and is now venturing into the world of boxing against Jake Paul, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the promotion in the future.