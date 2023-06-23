The time has come and UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria is finally here. 13 fights are set to take place as the UFC makes its return to the Sunshine State. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. local time with the Prelims on ESPN+. The Main Card will start at 3 p.m. ET and will be featured on ABC. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Jacksonville best prop picks.

The Main Event features top featherweight Josh Emmett fresh off his challenge for the Interim Title. After falling short, Emmet will have to face the next challenger at 145 in Ilia Topuria. Topuria has a perfect record and will likely be next-in-line if he can take out Emmett at No. 5 in the rankings. The Co-Main event features Maycee “The Future” Barber looking to get her fifth consecutive win in the biggest spot of her career. She's set to face an ultra-focused Amanda Ribas who has her eyes set on a title run.

There's been some lopsided lines in recent fight cards and this one will be no different. Many of the favorites are listed around the -200 mark and the Main Event features a terrible betting line from a gambler's perspective. Let's try to find value elsewhere as we take a look at some of the Best Prop picks of UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Odds courtesy of FanDuel.com

UFC Jacksonville Best Prop Picks

Randy Brown by Decision (+270)

Randy Brown is a massive guy for this division and will have a three-inch height and six-inch reach advantage over Wellington Turman. Turman is moving down to middleweight after having some trouble against bigger opponents. Randy Brown will be outmatched in the grappling, so he should look to keep this fight standing for as long as possible. If he keeps the fight in striking range, Brown should be able to pull this victory as the favorite. However, don't be surprised if Wellington Turman lands a takedown and holds Brown down for a significant bit. Browns last three wins have been by way of decision and Turman has gone to a decision in two of his last three fights. Expect a tough showing from both guys that sees Brown get his hand raised.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brendan Allen by Submission (+175)

This prop bet has a ton of value given the staunch grappling advantage Brendan Allen has over Bruno Silva. While Allen will have to be careful on feet against the power of Bruno Silva, his movement and striking output should keep him safe in the kickboxing situations. If he can force the fight to the ground, Allen will have a massive advantage and should look to submit Silva quickly. Six of Silva's losses have been by submission as he's not comfortable on the ground. Allen's on a four-fight win streak that's seen him notch three submissions, including one over a talented grappler in Andrew Muniz. The value is great on this line considering it's the cleanest path to victory for Brendan Allen.

Justin Tafa Wins in Round 1 (+145)

This fight is fairly easy to read given the glaring betting lines. The over/under is set at 1.5 total rounds, with the under being juiced to -220. Given the power of these heavyweights, odds makers are certain that this fight will go under and quite possibly in the first few minutes of the fight. Justin Tafa is listed as the -180 favorite and should be the betting side given his recent performances. Of his last three wins, all have been knockouts in the first round. Austen Lane also likes to get busy in a hurry as he finished his last two fights in the first round. Tafa is more experienced and will be a tad more patient in this one but make no mistake, someone's going to sleep early. Let's side with Tafa to get it done.

Amanda Ribas by Decision (+110)

While the odds aren't the best on this fight, they certainly seem likely as both women are evenly matched. Ribas will have a slight edge in the striking and grappling, but it's not worth saying that she'll be dominant in those areas. Maycee Barber will have her moments in this fight as the two exchange in the grappling. Ribas is the more talented grappler, but Barber has never been submitted. The two may cancel each other out on the ground and leave it to be decided on the feet. From there, Ribas will look to stay active while Barber tries to close the distance. In the end, Amanda Ribas just has too many skills to counteract whatever Barber may do. Let's take her to get the decision win in a great fight.