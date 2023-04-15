UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen concluded all the formalities Friday when the fighters attended the Ceremonial Weigh-In and faced off with their opponents. Now, there’s just one thing left to do and come Saturday night, a lot of our questions surrounding this card will be answered. Can Arnold Allen stay unbeaten against the biggest test of his career? Will Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba be the car crash everyone expects it to be? Which prelim fighters will make a name for themselves with a signature performance? Will Max Holloway prove to everyone that he’s still the top of the division? We’ll learn all this and more once UFC Kansas City gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

All but one fighter (Joselyne Edwards) made weight Friday morning to confirm their bouts. Five hours later, the fighters were called to take part in the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins and face off one last time before standing across from each other in the cage. Max Holloway seemed both calm and fired up, knowing the task at hand is no walk in the park. Arnold Allen is extremely confident in realizing this is the “opportunity of a lifetime” and that’s he’s been wanting Holloway as an opponent for quite some time.

Ready to remind 'em 😤@BlessedMMA coming to put on a show at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/2ylvsHbyfO — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2023

The fight is drawing some great reactions from Twitter as MMA fans are split on the pick. While many are siding with Holloway and expecting the “Blessed Express” to keep trucking, a ton of fans feel like Arnold Allen has been perfectly preparing for this very moment and will get his chance to shine on Saturday.

We’ll let you be the judge – who you got?