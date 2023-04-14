UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen is finally set as 28 fighters took to the scales to weigh in for their respective bouts. The Main Event is headlined by two of the best fighters on the planet. Max “Blessed” Holloway will continue his run at the top as he tries to hand Arnold Allen his first loss in 11 UFC fights. The winner of this fight is likely in line to fight for the Featherweight belt next, so the stakes couldn’t be any higher. The Co-Main event will feature UFC veteran Edson Barboza taking on the streaking Billy Quarantillo. The Main Card is packed with action and the Prelims are set to be bangers, you won’t want to miss this card! Check out our UFC news for our UFC Kansas City Weigh-In results and reaction.

This featherweight affair is OFFICIAL!@BlessedMMA and @ArnoldBFA both hit the scale at 146lbs for tomorrow's #UFCKansasCity main event 💪 pic.twitter.com/RYArTp22Nd — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2023

Reaction

The weigh-ins began at 9:00 a.m. local time in Kansas City, Missouri as fighters were given the standard two hours to make weight ahead of their fights. Unsurprisingly, Max Holloway was the first to the scales where he made weight ahead of Main Event bout. Holloway looked sucked out on the scales, but it’s not uncommon from how he’s looked in the past. Clay Guida looked great on the scales for his age of 41 years old. Billy Quarantillo also weighed in early and looked healthy ahead of his Co-Main bout. Arnold Allen was the fourth fighter to the scales and looked to be in tremendous shape, adding layers of muscle to his already strong frame.

Gaston Bolanos was able to easily make the Bantamweight limit ahead of his debut fight and is looking very confident coming into this one. Edson Barboza took to the scales shortly after and looked shredded, as always. It’s always interesting to see how the weight cut will affect the older fighters, but a veteran like Barboza knows to get the job done on the scales before fighting in the cage. Bill Algeo looked slow to get up on the scales, but as a taller fighter, the weight cut will always look a little more drastic than what it actually is.

Zak Cummings enjoyed not having to cut down to Middleweight ahead of his fight and looks to be fighting closer to his natural weight at 205. Chris Gutierrez, on the other hand, looked like he had a tough cut coming in – he’s one of those guys that balloons back up very well before stepping in the cage. Tanner Boser was the star of the weigh-ins as he impressed everyone with his fantastic physical shape, cutting from 225 at Heavyweight to now fighting at 205. Daniel Zellhuber had to use the black tent as he stripped down for his weigh-in. His opponent, Lando Vannata, had to do the same. Joselyn Edwards missed weight once again and will forfeit a percentage of her purse. She’s had weight issues in the past and will be the only fighter who didn’t make weight on this card.

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 8:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. PT )

Max Holloway (146) vs. (146) Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza (146) vs. (146) Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. (205) Azamat Murzakanov

Tanner Boser (203) vs. (206) Ion Cutelaba

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. (155) Rafa Garcia

Prelims ( 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT )

Bill Algeo (146) vs. (146) TJ Brown

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. (126) Brandon Royval

Zak Cummings (206) vs. (206) Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson (116) vs. (116) Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata (156) vs. (156) Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. (115) Denise Gomes

Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. (136) Aaron Phillips

Joselyn Edwards (136.5*) vs. (136) Lucie Pudilova

*Joselyn Edwards failed to make weight and will forfeit a percentage of her fight purse.