UFC Kansas City absolutely delivered for the fight fans. The main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen was just absolutely insane from bell to bell. Ultimately, Holloway looked like his vintage self just outworking Allen and showing the naysayers that he’s still got it!

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen Great scrap🔥pic.twitter.com/A6hWRn4qsQ — 🔥 Combat Sports Vids (@FireMMAVid) April 16, 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen Fan Reactions

UFC fans on Twitter reacted to what a masterful performance these two had against one another. They not only gave Max Holloway his props for putting on for the fans in victory but also Arnold Allen for fighting tooth and nail in defeat.

I want Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen every yr @ufc — Crema (@CremaCJ) April 16, 2023

That main event was so high level last night . Max Holloway showing why he is one of the greats and Arnold Allen showing he has it to be at the top of that Division . Great fight #UFCKansasCity — Arran (@ArranAFCSTL) April 16, 2023

This is why I love max holloway’s fights, straight fireworks — Kosu 🐉 || CR: Vagabond (@Kosu_912) April 16, 2023

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen had a ton of respect for each other before getting into their main event fight but after the fight in Holloway’s post-fight speech, he gave Allen his props.

“Hey Kansas, I love you guys I love everybody. But please guys when this man, this f***ing beast of a man right here takes the mic please do not boo the man. Let’s cheer for him, he’s a warrior it takes two to dance and he did it!”

Max Holloway is an absolute class act 🙌 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/2bHQpXn5fn — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

There’s a lot to love about both of these fighters from the way act outside of the cage as well as how they fight inside the cage. Now, the matchmakers have a hard job ahead of them trying to match up a fight for either one of these two. Holloway still looks like the unquestioned No. 1 contender and the more he keeps winning, the more they can’t keep denying him another shot at the king of the division Alexander Volkanovski.

For Allen, even in a loss, there is still a ton of fights that could happen for him within the division. A fight against anyone in that top-5 would absolutely have fireworks written all over it. Fight fans will be chomping at the bit to see both Holloway and Allen back in there as soon as possible.