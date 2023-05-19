Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 73 Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill: continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Chase Hooper and Nick Fiore. Hooper will be making his lightweight debut on the heels of a brutal knockout loss to Steve Garcia his last time out. Fiore is looking to put his short-notice debut loss in the past as he takes on Hooper in his second fight with the promotion. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hooper-Fiore prediction and pick.

Chase Hooper (11-3-1) got his fame from a finish of Canaan Kawaihee on the Contender Series to get him a developmental contract. Since getting off to a good start with a finish of Daniel Teymur in his UFC debut he has lost three of the following five fights. He hopes a fight against another grappler like himself will help him get back on track.

Nick Fiore (6-1) had the daunted task of debuting on short notice against a powerhouse in Mateusz Rebecki who dominated him on the mat for 15 minutes. Much like Hooper, Fiore is also a credentialed black belt and thrives in scrambles. He has the chance to get a big win here against a fan favorite this weekend in Chase Hooper.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Chase Hooper-Nick Fiore Odds

Chase Hooper: +110

Nick Fiore: -134

Over 1.5 Rounds: -172

Under 1.5 Round: +134

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Chase Hooper Will Win

Chase Hooper got a developmental contract at the age of 18 and has gone 6-3-1 since then. When the fight hits the mat is when Hooper is at his dangerous. He is hoping the move up weight will help him with his offensive grappling and getting the fight to where he is most comfortable.

What would help him would be to grow in the area that he lacks the most and that is in his striking. He still hasn’t made the strides you would want to see after being a pro for almost six years now. Luckily for Hooper, Fiore isn’t an elite striker by any stretch and is willing to grapple. As long as the heavier weight class is a detriment to his strength on the mat then he should excel and cause the upset in this matchup.

Why Nick Fiore Will Win

Nick Fiore is a Renzo Gracie black belt and has competed in several Jiu-Jitsu competitions. He is well-versed on the mat much like his counterpart in Chase Hooper. We weren’t able to see an extended amount of Fiore’s striking against Rebecki as he just rag-dolled for three rounds but what we have seen is still better than what we’ve seen from Hooper.

So if this fight were to play out on the feet I have to give the edge to Fiore. More likely than not this fight will hit the mat though and it’s not going to be as lopsided as some may think. Fiore is well versed when the fight hits the mat with five of six wins by submission. He just has more ways to win than Hooper does in this given matchup.

Final Chase Hooper-Nick Fiore Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be a grapplers delight, just can’t fathom how this doesn’t hit the mat at some point. That’s what makes this fight very volatile because both are very good grapplers. With that said, I give the advantage in the striking and actually being a natural lightweight I think Fiore should be able to get the nod in a close decision victory.

Final Chase Hooper-Nick Fiore Prediction & Pick: Nick Fiore (-134)