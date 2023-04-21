Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes kicks off the main card with an absolute slugfest in the welterweight division when Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger go to battle. These two have a very exciting fan-friendly style of fighting that you can expect to be a barn burner. This must-watch TV right here! Check out our UFC odds series for our Wells-Semelsberger prediction and pick.

Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1) got a late start to his UFC career at age 35. Since being signed by the promotion he has won all three fights with all finishes in under six minutes. Wells gets to take on the heaviest hitter of his career when he takes on “Semi The Jedi” this Saturday night.

Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) has been one of the more exciting fighters to watch in the welterweight division since being signed in 2020. He has the durability to stand in there toe to toe with any striker in the division which should make for an exciting war between these heavy-handed knockout artists come Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Jeremia Wells-Matthew Semelsberger Odds

Jeremiah Wells: -112

Matthew Semelsberger: -108

Over (1.5) rounds: 1.5 (-176)

Under (1.5) rounds: 1.5 (+138)

How to Watch Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jeremiah Wells Will Win

Not many had a ton of high hopes for Jeremiah Wells coming into his UFC debut against Warlley Alves at age 35 but he has surprised us all. It’s the finishing ability that makes him most dangerous. Wherever the fight goes he is able to get the finish.

He has knockout power on the feet and a great submission game due to him being a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. What Wells does well is that he mixes it up and fights smart. He knows where his best path to victory is and executes a perfect game plan. As long as he is not standing and trading with Semelsberger he has a very good chance of keeping this winning streak going.

Why Matthew Semelsberger Will Win

Matthew Semelsberger has had some mixed success in his time in the UFC but he has shown a ton of growth since he started with the promotion. Most recently scoring a huge win against a formidable opponent in Jake Matthews. That version of Semelsberger could be a legitimate top-ranked fighter and certainly can get the job done against Jeremiah Wells.

Semelsberger is the cleaner and more technical striker of the two and has the intangibles to give Wells a ton of trouble on the feet and at range. His takedown defense will certainly be tested in this matchup but luckily for him Wells is not a great offensive wrestler. Semelsberger’s sprawl and brawl game is good enough to get the job done here and get back on yet another winning streak.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Matthew Semelsberger Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to kick off the main card as there should be action from start to finish. The way that Semelsberger was able to hang in there with big power punchers and fended-off submission attempts shows me that Wells’ chances of a finish are slim here. If Wells doesn’t get the finish early I expect Semelsberger to land a devastating right hand at some point and getting a big knockout win.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Matthew Semelsberger Prediction & Pick: Matthew Semelsberger (-108)