The UFC London Prelims continue on ESPN+ as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Bristol, England's own Danny Roberts will take on the debuting Jonny Parsons in an ultra competitive bout. Check out our UFC odds series for our Roberts-Parsons prediction and pick.

Danny Roberts is 18-7 as a pro fighter and has gone 7-6 in the UFC since 2015. He's been rather inactive and has only fought three times since 2019. In that stretch, he's 1-2 and is coming into this fight off back-to-back losses against Francisco Trinaldo and Jack Della Maddalena. He'll have the pleasure of fighting in front of his home crowd in this one. Roberts stands 6'1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Jonny Parsons is 8-3 as a mixed martial artist and will be making his UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. He won that fight in 2021 and hasn't fought since due to injuries and other reasons. It'll be interesting to see how he comes in on the scales ahead of this matchup, but it's sure that he'll be looking for the knockout win. Parsons stands 5'9″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Danny Roberts-Jonny Parsons Odds

Danny Roberts: -120

Jonny Parsons: -106

Over (2.5) rounds: +116

Under (2.5) rounds: -148

How to Watch Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Danny Roberts Will Win

Danny Roberts is an extremely well-rounded fighter and can win the fight from any area. He's got eight wins by KO/TKO, five by submission, and he's managed five decision victories as well. He often fights to the level of his competition and can find himself at troubling spots sometimes. He's struggled against high-risers in the division, but he's able to put lesser competition away convincingly. He's a very skilled striker and poses problems with his length in this division. Look for him to get out in front with his long jab and kicks up the middle.

To win this fight, Roberts will have to be mindful of his defense as Parsons winds up with his shots. Roberts will have a significant height and reach advantage, so he should look to exploit the distance and keep his opponent at range. Parsons will load up on his shots and throw big overhands, so Roberts will have to mind the power and stay moving throughout the octagon.

Why Jonny Parsons Will Win

Jonny Parsons has had a decent layoff from MMA and has mentioned issues with concussions during his time off. Hopefully he's fully healthy and feeling good ahead of his UFC debut. Parsons is in this spot after winning his DWCS fight via split decision. He's won his last five fights and will have to prove himself in the octagon after his lackluster audition fight. Parsons has a ton of power for his size and will lead with a hook followed by an overhand right. If he lands, he's fully capable of shutting the lights off and ending this one quickly.

Parsons will have to do a lot of work to find the range against the length of Roberts and it starts with getting his opponent's respect. Parsons will have to land a few big shots early to test the chin of Roberts and close the distance. From there, he can move forward and threaten with the body shots. Don't be surprised if Parsons shoots for a takedown in this one and tries to control on the ground.

Final Danny Roberts-Jonny Parsons Prediction & Pick

Jonny Parsons has a great chance to win this fight if he's able to mix in some takedowns with his striking. He'll be outmatched on the feet with the range of Roberts, but he'll be constantly threatening with his knockout ability. If he can back Roberts up against the cage, Parsons could find success in taking him down and landing ground-and-pound.

Danny Roberts, however, may be too big of a threat for the returning Parsons. He's the much crisper boxer and will find more ways to hurt Parsons while controlling the distance. His takedown defense will be key, but he should have a great chance to win if he can keep this one standing. He'll also have the support of the hometown crowd, which could prove to make a difference in the eyes of the judges. Let's go with Danny Roberts to get this win.

Final Danny Roberts-Jonny Parsons Prediction & Pick: Danny Roberts (-120)