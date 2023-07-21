The time has finally come and the Main Event for UFC London is here. Two ranked heavyweights will go to battle in the O2 Arena for the headlining bout. England's own No. 5 ranked Tom Aspinall will square off against Poland's No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura. Check out our UFC odds series for our Aspinall-Tybura prediction and pick.

Tom Aspinall is 12-3 as a professional fighter and has gone an impressive 5-1 in the UFC. He started his UFC career perfect at 5-0 with notable wins over Andrei Arlovski, Serghei Spivac, and Alexander Volkov. His last fight was a heavily anticipated title eliminator with Curtis Blaydes, but Aspinall injured his knee mid-fight and had to concede. He's now back a year later and will hope to return in a big way in front of the English fans. Aspinall stands 6'5″ with a 78-inch reach.

Marcin Tybura is 24-7 in his fighting career and has gone 11-6 inside of the UFC. He's a former M-1 Global kickboxing champion and presents a unique puzzle to each heavyweight he faces. At 37 years old, Tybura is a bit of a journeyman at this point, but he's managed to win his last two bouts coming in against Alexandr Romanov and Blagoy Ivanov. A win over Aspinall would propel him into the top-5 rankings. Tybura stands 6'3″ with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Tom Aspinall-Marcin Tybura Odds

Tom Aspinall: -500

Marcin Tybura: +360

Over (1.5) rounds: +140

Under (1.5) rounds: -180

How to Watch Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Tom Aspinall Will Win

Tom Aspinall is a new breed of heavyweight and it's exciting to see his return to the octagon. While he stands 6'5″ and weighs in around 250 pounds, he moves like a middleweight and has very slick footwork for someone his size. He's very accurate with his boxing and does a great job of sliding in the pocket. He's active with his leg kicks and won't hesitate to snap them up to all levels. On the ground, Aspinall is especially unique with his jiu-jitsu abilities and poses a threat to anyone that hits the ground with him. Look for Aspinall to be a constant submission threat in this one.

The biggest question for Aspinall will be his repaired knee and how it will hold up throughout this fight. Clearly he wouldn't be making his return if he wasn't physically ready, but there's always that looming question of him holding up. Stylistically, Tom Aspinall is better in every area of this fight and will enjoy being the bigger, faster fighter inside of the octagon. In front of his home fans, look for Aspinall to put on a great return performance as he gets a finish win in this one.

Why Marcin Tybura Will Win

Marcin Tybura is a deceptively good striker and he's catching a second wind for his career. His win against Alexandr Romanov proved that he can stick to a specific game plan and execute it knowing his opponent's weakness. Tybura could make use of his kicks and attack the leg of Aspinall if he's smart. Tybura is also very fast with his hands and will look to exchange with Aspinall in the pocket. He's got a decent chin on him so don't be surprised if Tybura welcomes heated combinations.

To win this fight, Marcin Tybura will have to be close to perfect. He's the sizable underdog for a reason and simply doesn't have the speed and athleticism to contend with someone like Aspinall. Still, he'll have a puncher's chance on the feet and should look to welcome clinch situations. He's active with elbows in-close and can land knees up the middle, so expect Tybura to look for a collar grip or Thai clinch. If he can land something clean from in-close, he could have a chance to stun Aspinall and work towards a finish.

Final Tom Aspinall-Marcin Tybura Prediction & Pick

The English fans will be reeling for the return of Tom Aspinall and the moment will be huge for his return. In reality, he's the clear favorite for a reason and should come out victorious if he's able to display his full skill set. Aspinall's speed and abilities on the ground are what sets him apart from most heavyweights and he'll have those same advantages of Tybura. Look for Aspinall to stay patient on the feet and find the finish later in the fight. Expect him to take his time in returning to action, but eventually getting the finish.

Final Tom Aspinall-Marcin Tybura Prediction & Pick: Tom Aspinall (-500); Wins in Round 2 (+370)