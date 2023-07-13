ULTIMATE Fighting Championship (UFC) legend Anderson Silva has joined the fighters union formed by boxer Jake Paul.

Paul revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix on Thursday that Silva is now part of the United Fighters Association (UFA).

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul have known each other since last year as they disputed in a boxing exhibition won by the latter.

Paul then revealed that five other mixed martial artists have joined his union as well.

He added, “There’s a ton of interest from boxers.”

Despite the pugilists looking to join his union, Paul said that he wants more MMA fighters to come in.

“That’s what a union is, going up against a specific entity. In boxing there’s less of that; it’s more scattered. The way to make the dominoes fall is starting with MMA and going against, basically, the UFC,” Jake Paul said.

Challenging the UFC authority

Paul believes that if the purpose of the fighters union has been fulfilled, the effect would spill to other combat sports — even the Professional Fighters League where he has recently partnered with.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That power and control would trickle into the rest of the combat sports, because the UFC would have to play by a certain set of rules. Then we would bring that over to boxing,” Paul said.

His concern right now is convincing the fighters that unionizing is the best way to go.

“The biggest challenge is all the fighters are really difficult to work with,” Paul said.

He even called most of them “very selfish.”

“They think it’s too good to be true,” Paul added.

He also said a majority of UFC fighters “are scared to go against the regime.”

“They think that if their name’s attached to something, that they’re going to get cut or shelved or lose all their money,” Paul added.

We'll see if more fighters follow suit.