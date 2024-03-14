After their rematch at UFC 299, Marlon Vera stirred controversy by accusing Sean O'Malley of greasing. Taking to Twitter, Vera called out the bantamweight champion after their five round battle, questioning the amount of gel used in his hair and suggesting he was “grease to the bone.”
Vera said on twitter: “Who braid your hair @SugaSeanMMA you where grease to the bone I wonder how much gel they use ?”
However, Vera's claims were met with skepticism from fans and pundits alike. Despite his accusations, O'Malley had dominated the fight, showcasing superior skills throughout the five-round bout, primarily standing. Given that the fight remained upright and greasing is typically associated with wrestling to make someone slippery, many dismissed Vera's allegations as baseless.
One fan pointed out: “Yeah I’m sure the grease in his hair is what caused him to land 250 of 350 significant strikes and had nothing to do with you having the defense of a punching bag..”. The consensus among fans was that greasing would have little impact on a predominantly stand-up fight.
While there may be a slim argument regarding Vera's difficulty in initiating takedowns if O'Malley was indeed greasy, it's a stretch to suggest it significantly affected the outcome. Nonetheless, Vera's callout has raised eyebrows, and Sean O'Malley is expected to address the issue in due time.
Despite Marlon Vera's persistence, the majority of fans remain unconvinced by his claims. As the controversy simmers down, the focus shifts back to the octagon, where both fighters will continue their respective journeys in the UFC.