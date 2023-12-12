Colby Covington, the brash and outspoken UFC star, has once again thrown verbal jabs at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Colby Covington, the brash and outspoken UFC star, has once again thrown verbal jabs at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland, reigniting a feud that began back in March 2022, reported by Sports Illustrated. The initial spark occurred during an interview with James Lynch when Covington downplayed his knowledge of Strickland and even referred to him as “she.”

Sean Strickland, never one to back down, swiftly responded with a video posted on Instagram, calling out Covington for his actions during an encounter with Fabricio Werdum. Strickland labeled Covington an embarrassment and criticized his behavior, questioning his character as a man.

In a recent interview with Code Sports, Colby Covington took the opportunity to once again aim shots at Strickland, this time targeting his intelligence. Covington asserted, “He’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was. I would love to slap Sean Strickland around. He’s a pathetic excuse of a human being. The guy has no IQ. He needs his mouth wired shut, and I’m the guy to do it.”

What's next for Colby Covington in the UFC?

While the verbal sparring between Colby Covington and Sean Strickland continues, Colby Covington must momentarily shift his focus to his upcoming challenge. Scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Covington is set to face Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship. The outcome of this title fight is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Covington's career within the UFC, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of his combative journey in the world of mixed martial arts.