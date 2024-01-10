UFC Welterweight sensation Ian Machado Garry has navigated a tumultuous period, facing personal attacks, particularly from Sean Strickland

UFC Welterweight sensation Ian Machado Garry has navigated a tumultuous period at the close of 2023, facing health challenges and dealing with personal attacks, particularly from middleweight champion Sean Strickland, reported by MMAWeekly. Forced out of his UFC 296 fight due to pneumonia, Garry has his sights set on redemption against Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February.

Garry, known for his entertaining performances, expressed resilience despite the setbacks. “When I show up, Ian Machado Garry is trying to put on a show, and the names I’m doing it against are only relevant to showcase my talent,” he shared on The MMA Hour.

The fighter faced a barrage of negativity online, with Strickland launching videos attacking Garry’s wife, Layla. Addressing the online toxicity, Garry acknowledged the love and hate that comes with success. “People either love it, or they hate it. Either way, they’re giving me content and tuning into my fights,” he stated.

While maintaining a composed front on social media, Garry admitted that the attacks on his loved ones affected him behind the scenes. “It f**king stung,” he confessed, expressing his frustration at the relentless, false, and hurtful words thrown at his family.

Directly addressing Sean Strickland, Garry asserted that the middleweight champion needs help dealing with his trauma.”You’ve got people like Sean Strickland who was talking all that mad stuff online and attacking people’s families and people’s wives. The truth is he is just someone who is dealing with his childhood trauma, the hurt and pain from his past and projecting it to the world. I am not that,” Garry said. “Don’t attack and project your pain onto other people, or to other people’s families because you can’t deal with it correctly,” Garry advised. He emphasized the importance of seeking professional support, citing the UFC PI’s resources for mental health.

As Ian Garry looks ahead to his upcoming bout with Neal, Garry remains focused on showcasing his skills in the Octagon, determined to rise above the negativity and let his performances speak for themselves.