Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship had their biggest fight card of the year last night and they had a star-studded cast of guests that showed up. The biggest guest that was in attendance was none other than “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. He was having the time of his life as we saw on social media while in attendance.

Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 😳 #BKFC41 #UFC pic.twitter.com/7XRdYVOZiu — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor was watching intensely ringside when Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez were battling it out. He was even giving directions to Alvarez mid-fight where he landed a perfect uppercut and then pointed to him in the stands afterward.

Conor McGregor given Eddie Alvarez advice from ringside 👀 pic.twitter.com/iTWXTRztoW — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) April 30, 2023

In the main event, there was an absolute barn burner of a fight when Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold threw down. Perry was able to get Rockhold out of there in the second round after shattering his teeth. After the fight in the post-fight interview, Perry called out McGregor to face off with him inside the ring which of course he obliged.

Mike Perry/Conor McGregor Face offpic.twitter.com/gD9kplirYy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 30, 2023

This went viral on Twitter as it was going on. Many believed that the UFC especially Dana White, were not too pleased with their superstar parading around in another organization. Conor McGregor even talked about how he could possibly be interested in fighting Perry down the road.

The following day just less than 24 hours after McGregor appeared in the BKFC ring, the UFC decided it was the right time to promote the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. Those on Twitter thought it was odd timing.

They saw Conor giving BKFC love last night and they were like, "Get that promo up!" 😆pic.twitter.com/WfBqShyNEu — Carbazel MMA 🥋 (@Carbazel) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor is a special fighter but he comes with a lot of baggage. Dana White and the UFC have had to deal with his shenanigans for a while now, so this is nothing new to them. With that said, Conor McGregor does seem to be very interested in fighting bare knuckle one day and that day could come sooner than we think.