Bare Knuckle FC 41 was a big success just for the fact alone that Conor McGregor was in attendance.

BKFC 41 took place Saturday night in Broomfield, Colorado, with Mike Perry going 3-0 in the bare knuckle world after earning a second-round TKO win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the headliner.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez earned a split verdict over Chad Mendes in what was a pretty high profile matchup in the combat sports world.

But most notably, McGregor was in attendance being animated, shadow boxing and shouting advice to the fighters. He even entered the ring with a BKFC belt after Perry requested that they face off in his post-fight speech.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

At first, it appeared they were barking and trash talking each other. But in the end, it eventually turned into mutual respect before McGregor praised BKFC as it was a surreal sight to see the Irishman essentially give them free promotion.

Twitter naturally reacted to the scenes that were taking place. Here are some of the best tweets:

Could Conor McGregor compete at Bare Knuckle FC at some point in the future? Perhaps, but it would only be in the very distant future as he still remains under contract in the UFC.

As things stand, it would be very unlikely and pretty much pointless for him to be competing in bare knuckle boxing.

Besides, we still need official confirmation on when his return fight in the UFC against Michael Chandler will actually take place.