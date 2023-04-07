The WWE, already $9 billion enterprise, might be getting a rocket strapped to it following them being being acquired by Endeavor and subsequently merging with UFC. That is what Dana White predicts, at least.

The controversial UFC president was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show Friday and drew parallels between this monumental move by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon (also controversial) and his own business dealings in a NSFW interview.

“We always knew there was room for growth, and just like Bob Meyrowitz (UFC co-founder) who sold it to us, Meyrowitz felt like we were guys who could take it to another level,” White told McAfee. “And the same thing happened when we sold to {Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel}. And that’s exactly what Vince has done, too.”

White and the Fertitta brothers sold UFC to Endeavor for $4 billion in 2016. It is now valued at $12 billion. Combined with WWE, Emmanuel has an absolute beast on his hands. Obviously, White has come out of the UFC sale looking like a genius. McMahon and the WWE board are hoping this merger will have the same seismic effect on their company’s growth.

WrestleMania ended on a highly polarizing note, but as far as dollar signs were concerned, the spectacle was again a rousing success. Reaching heights beyond what was accomplished at SoFi Stadium seems almost unfathomable, but as White pointed out, people doubt Endeavor at their own peril.

“Most of the media out there, my buddies in the media, were talking about how Ari overpaid for it, stupidest thing ever, UFC has peaked. This is the end of it. When media people start talking about business….they’re some of the dumbest people on earth when they talk about business.”

Time will tell how much deeper McMahon’s pockets get from this unprecedented deal, but history is on his and WWE’s side.