Dana White, the long-time president of the UFC, is accustomed to making headlines, but seems to get targeted for his Donald Trump support

Dana White, the long-time president of the UFC, is accustomed to making headlines, both for his contributions to MMA and his personal views, reported by MMA News. Leading the charge in the world of mixed martial arts, White has significantly shaped the sport's trajectory. However, being in such a prominent position comes with its share of criticism from fighters, fans, and the media.

White, known for his unreserved support of former US President Donald Trump, hasn't shied away from expressing his political stance. This support for “number 45” has inevitably influenced public opinions about him, extending beyond the realm of MMA.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson delved into the topic on the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, shedding light on how White's media portrayal often leans towards the negative. Thomson pointed to the ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC as a focal point that casts White and other promotion figures in an unfavorable light.

Thomson speculated that the stark difference in political views between White and certain sections of the MMA media contributes to the consistent negative portrayal. He suggested that the media tends to seize any opportunity to criticize White, especially given the upcoming 2024 election season.

Expressing his perspective on the matter, Thomson stated, “I really believe that a lot of our MMA media has different political views than him, and so they find any possible way they can to attack him for any type of thing, especially now coming up in 2024 in the election season.”

As Dana White navigates both the MMA landscape and the media scrutiny, his public image continues to be shaped by a combination of his contributions to the sport and his outspoken political affiliations.