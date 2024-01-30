UFC president Dana White, known for his interactive presence on social media, found himself in a fiery exchange with fans

UFC president Dana White, known for his interactive presence on social media, found himself in a fiery exchange with fans during a recent live stream, reported by MMA Knockout. While these streams have been platforms for White to engage with fans and make significant announcements, this particular session took an unexpected turn.

The comment section quickly became overrun by trolls repeating variations of the phrase, ‘Oil me up Dana,' prompting an irritated response from the UFC boss. Clearly annoyed, White challenged the audience, stating, “What else you got? Anybody got anything other than stupid s***? All the f****** dumb s*** you guys are posting on here right now?”

Amid the sea of provocative comments, one viewer suggested that Dana White should face punishment, though the reason remained unclear. Unleashing his trademark no-nonsense approach, White fired back, demanding to know, “Punish me? Punish me for what? What the f*** did I do?”

Dana White has a history of candidly addressing criticism, whether from the media, rival promotions, or his own fanbase. Fans familiar with White's straightforward style have witnessed him scolding those critical of past UFC cards, with his straightforward advice: “don't watch it.”

Interestingly, amidst the heated exchange, one topic remained unscathed by Dana White's frustration – the UFC 300 main event. Addressing the curiosity of fans, White revealed that he is exploring various options for the milestone event, emphasizing that nothing has been finalized at this point. As the UFC boss navigates the intricacies of fan interactions, speculation continues to swirl regarding the blockbuster event's headline fight, adding an extra layer of anticipation for the UFC 300 main event.