UFC President Dana White's respect for legendary boxer Mike Tyson is well-known. Conversely, his disdain of Jake Paul is also widely recognized. White finds himself conflicted about the recently announced fight between Paul and Tyson.
White has been critical of Paul's transition from internet celebrity to professional boxing, leading to online disputes between the two over the years.
Dana White's concern
The UFC head honcho expressed his admiration for Tyson in the Lex Fridman Podcast, while also sharing his disapproval of individuals fighting at their age, “I love Mike Tyson and I’m not a fan of anybody fighting at our age. But he’s a grown man obviously and he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. But at least I know, I talked to his wife a couple days ago and he’s taking it serious and he’s training for it. So we’ll see how it plays out.”
During an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, White remarked, “Jake Paul did fight a kid his age and he lost.” White also shared a humorous post he came across on the internet, stating that if Paul manages to defeat Tyson, his next opponent will supposedly be 93-year-old Clint Eastwood.
White also commented that Paul doesn't aim to be viewed seriously as a fighter. According to White, Paul seeks out lucrative fights because even his own fans are reluctant to purchase his pay-per-view events.
Jake Paul and his impact on boxing
Throughout his involvement in boxing, Paul has made efforts to directly challenge the UFC by engaging in crossover boxing matches with some of its prominent figures. He has openly criticized White and the UFC, arguing that boxing offers better treatment to its fighters, including higher pay and healthcare benefits.
The former undisputed heavyweight champion expressed immense admiration for Jake Paul and his brother Logan via Bleacher Report way back in 2022, as well as other influencers who are bringing more attention to boxing at a time when UFC boss Dana White was dominating the fight industry.
Tyson spoke highly of their impact, acknowledging that they have significantly contributed to the popularity of boxing. He emphasized that boxing owes a debt of gratitude to these YouTube boxers for their contributions to the sport.
Since then, Paul has participated in several high-profile matches against notable opponents such as Tommy Fury, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. These events have collectively generated over $87 million in revenue from Paul's endeavors in the boxing ring.
Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul
As of now, specific details about the Paul vs. Tyson fight, such as the number of rounds and their agreed-upon weight, are still undisclosed. However, it appears that neither fighter will be wearing headgear for the bout.
Tyson, who retired from professional boxing about 20 years ago, engaged in an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. This event also featured Paul knocking out NBA star Nate Robinson on the same fight card.
Paul is set to return to the ring against Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
This fight is will draw significant in-person attendance and viewership, as it will also be broadcasted live on Netflix. This marks the first live combat sports event to be featured on the streaming platform.