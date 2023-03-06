Things are no longer cordial between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, at least according to UFC president Dana White.

The pair of lightweight contenders are currently coaching the 31st season of TUF with filming having recently begun. Although not much trash talking was expected in this one given that there was plenty of mutual respect between the two, that no longer appears to be the case after an incident that occurred on Friday.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then, some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference Saturday night. “And yeah, they do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday.

“Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that happened shouldn’t have happened. I’m getting old, boys. I’m getting old. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days, but… yeah. Not good. … There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday.”

You can watch the clip featuring Dana White’s comments below:

While White will appear to be unhappy that the incident occurred, it’s only good news for the show as it will further boost interest and viewership in a TUF season that already features the biggest superstar in MMA history.

Once the TUF season concludes, McGregor and Chandler will eventually square off inside the Octagon. As for when that will be and what weight they will even be fighting at remains to be seen at this point. However, we can expect an update soon in the coming weeks.

Conor McGregor will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a broken leg in a TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight back in the summer of 2021.