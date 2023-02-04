It’s happening, everyone! After a long hiatus and tons of anticipation, UFC star Conor McGregor will be making his way back to the Octagon against Michael Chandler. he two are going to be coaches for the newest season of “The Ultimate Fighter”. At the finale of the season, McGregor and Chandler will be duking it out.

Conor McGregor’s return will come more than a year after suffering a horrific leg injury during a UFC bout. The star MMA fighter broke his tibia and fibula against Vincent Poirier. Since then, McGregor has been sidelined, as he has tried to recover from this injury.

McGregor and Chandler will be participating in the UFC’s televised “The Ultimate Fighter” show. The show features a pool of up-and-coming MMA fighters duking it out in a tournament. The show has always had two coaches to help the young fighters train properly. At the end of the season, both fighters almost always have a bout against each other, save for some unique situations.

This won’t be the first time that Conor McGregor will participate in “The Ultimate Fighter” as a coach. The Irishman participated as a coach in Season 22, and he was up against Urijah Faber. However, due to an upcoming UFC title defense McGregor had at the time, the match between him and Faber was scrapped. Faber’s team ended up winning the tournament.

Fans will surely be excited to see that star fight again inside the Octagon. Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor will forever be tied to the legacy of the UFC. He is a transcendent talent and one of the most popular fighters in his generation.