Dana White has a big plan.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is based in Las Vegas, so it just makes sense that the company's CEO and president Dana White wants to hold an event at MSG Sphere in Paradise, Nevada — that massive and majestic piece of architecture that has captivated people since it opened in 2023.

“The Sphere is the star of the show and anybody who comes to Vegas has to go,” the UFC boss said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I'm gonna put on the greatest live event anybody has ever seen at The Sphere”, White declared.

It remains to be seen what UFC event exactly would take place at The Sphere should White's plan push through, but it could be a championship bout, considering the grandeur of the location. Also, White mentioned The Sphere to be a place for his company's Mexican Independence Day show (h/t Marc Raimondi of ESPN)

Dana White says on @PatMcAfeeShow that the UFC's Mexican Independence Day show at the Sphere in Vegas will be like a love letter to Mexican combat sports history and no one will ever duplicate what the promotion intends to pull off.

Although The Sphere is known more for holding concerts, it seems that it is versatile enough to handle a big sporting event such as UFC fights. And regardless of which fight would headline a potential UFC card at the site, it can be expected to draw a capacity crowd.

The UFC's next event at the time of this writing is the UFC Fight Night card headlined by middleweights Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.