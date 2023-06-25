Whether the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight actually happens remains to be seen, but it has certainly caught the attention of the MMA world and certain UFC fighters in particular.

A proposed fight between the two tech billionaires has caused a stir on social media with just about everyone chiming in on who they think would win for their own reasons.

UFC president Dana White even went as far as to saying that interest in the bout from both sides was very real, and that it could end up being the biggest fight of all time.

“This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world,” he told TMZ. “It would break all pay-per-view records.

“… The biggest fight of all-time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it [Musk-Zuckerberg] triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make.”

As a result, a number of UFC fighters have commented on the potential fight with some not only picking a side, but also offering to train the billionaires.

UFC legend and former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre is the latest to enter the conversation, noting that he would be open to being the training partner of Musk — who he is “huge fan” of — ahead of the Zuckerberg fight.

“I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St-Pierre wrote while tagging Musk.

If Musk is to have anyone as a training partner, there's no better choice than St-Pierre.

The welterweight king is regarded by many to be the GOAT of MMA and is one of the most well-rounded UFC fighters of all time. However, Musk will still have his hands full.

After all, Zuckerberg is already training jiu-jitsu and won a gold medal in his first tournament. He might have the size disadvantage, but the whole premise of jiu-jitsu is leveraging skill and technique to overcome opponents who may be larger and typically untrained.

Not to mention the fact that Zuckerberg also has a GOAT candidate on his side in current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who extended the same offer to the Meta CEO.

“You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!”

A fight between Musk and Zuckerberg is still highly unlikely, but should it happen, St-Pierre and Jones — both of whom are almost unanimously considered the top two greatest fighters of all time — being training partners certainly adds an interesting dynamic.