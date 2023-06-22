Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world's biggest tech billionaires, have jokingly teased taking their beef to the Octagon in a recent social media exchange.

The joke began when Musk tweeted, “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol,” in response to someone who warned him that Zuckerberg does ju-jitsu.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

On Wednesday, June 21, Musk posted a response via his own platform, Instagram, with a screenshot of the exchange and “Send Me Location” overtop of it. Variety had reached out to Meta — the company Zuckerberg serves as CEO of — and they were told “The Story speaks for itself.”

The situation was then turned up a notch as Elon Musk tweeted “Vegas Octagon,” the UFC's signature match type, in a seeming response to Zuckerberg's story. He followed that up with “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

But this whole exchange may have been one big joke as Musk also tweeted “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

While it's unlikely to ever happen, a fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be the tech world's Godzilla v. Kong. In other news, Musk has been ceding some power of Twitter over to new faces. On May 12, Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino would be the new CEO of Twitter, saying that she will “focus primarily on business operations” while Musk will “focus on product design & new technology.”