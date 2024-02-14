UFC boss Dana White delivered a knockout punch of a different kind on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, walking off the set

UFC boss Dana White delivered a knockout punch of a different kind on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, leaving hosts and fans in shock as he abruptly walked off the set within the first minute of the interview, reported by The Mac Life.

The interview started on a positive note, with Howie Mandel praising White's business acumen and hailing him as an inspiration. However, the mood quickly shifted when White, less than 60 seconds into the conversation, announced his categorical departure from the podcast scene.

“You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration. You are a philosopher,” the host adds. “The way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media is… I’m jealous. But Dana, I can’t thank you enough for being here.” Howie said.

After a brief exchange of compliments and expressions of gratitude, White pulled the plug on podcast appearances, stating, “I’m so tired of doing podcasts. I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing any more podcasts.” With that declaration, he dramatically pushed away his microphone, removed his headphones, and exited the studio, leaving the hosts and viewers bewildered.

The reasons behind White's sudden podcast aversion remain undisclosed, fueling speculation and discussion on social media. While some pondered whether it was a staged stunt for added publicity, others entertained the notion that White genuinely had his fill of podcast appearances.

The unexpected exit serves as a cautionary tale for future podcast hosts hoping to feature the UFC magnate. Whether it was a carefully orchestrated move or an impromptu decision spurred by podcast fatigue, Dana White's early departure undeniably created a memorable and talked-about moment on the ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff' show.