It's official. Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic is happening later this year, with UFC president Dana White confirming the fight himself.

With UFC International Fight week currently happening in Vegas, White took the opportunity to made the big announcement. The promotion's boss said that Jones vs. Miocic will be headlining the UFC 295 that is set in New York at Madison Square Garden.

The Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight has been talked about for some time now, especially after Jones himself called out Miocic following his March fight against Ciryl Gane. Jones admitted that he wants to fight Miocic badly, and the latter was actually open to the ideal as well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, it's finally happening.

“Stipe Miocic, I hope you're training, my guy. You're the greatest heavyweight of all-time, and that's what I want. I want you — real bad,” Jones said after his Round 1 submission of Gane in their fight.

Of course it hasn't been easy setting up the bout between the two fighters. There were expectations that they would agree on a fight in the International fight week this July, with Miocic himself tweeting to Jones “see you in July” after his rival accused him of dodging a fight with him since 2022.

Fortunately, all those issues seems to have been fixed now and fans will finally get a chance to see the two inside the Octagon. Miocic, as Jones himself said, is considered the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. With that said, Jones is definitely in for a tough match come November,