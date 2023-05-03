Jon Jones sees the metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel of his MMA career. The current UFC heavyweight champion said in an interview with Fox Sports Australia that he plans on fighting Stipe Miocic and then stepping away from the fight game.

“I think the Stipe fight will be plenty for me. I feel like I don’t have too much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game for a long time,” Jones said. “I could see it coming to an end really soon and I’m happy with that. I’m really proud of my career.”

Jones returned from a three-year layoff to claim the heavyweight title via first-round submission against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March. Miocic, a former two-time champion in the weight class himself, has long been rumored to fight Jones. Jones hopes that the fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York this November.

Jones sees Miocic as the only fitting opponent to defend his belt against at the moment. Miocic has not fought since March 2021 when he lost his title to Francis Ngannou. Speaking of Ngannou, Jones said that a fight with the former heavyweight champ would entice him not to retire.

“Francis is a former champion. He’s pretty damn popular here in America and across the world. He’s very well known. It would bring in a lot of money and for that I would be willing to come back,” Jones said.

Jon Jones has had a tumultuous career outside the octagon. There’s no denying he’s one of the best to ever do it inside. An otherworldly career may be coming to an end soon.