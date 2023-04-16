Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

On Twitter last night, Jon Jones teases Stipe Miocic retirement fight at Madison Square Garden. There were rumors surrounding this potential heavyweight championship fight to happen at UFC 290 at International Fight Week but it ultimately fell through. It is unknown why the fight fell through on the biggest week of the year for fight fans. That would have done huge numbers but now they have a main event fight that can sell out any arena even Madison Square Garden.

How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden? — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 16, 2023

At the post-fight interviews after UFC Kansas City, Dana White announced that they are looking at possibly booking Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for Madison Square Garden later this year. There have been rumors on both sides as to why this fight isn’t happening at International Fight Week but Stipe Miocic is putting the blame on Jon Jones.

Weird… because last month you said I was the one running 🤔 @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/m2YgKeJ922 — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jon Jones’ Retirement May Come Soon

Jon Jones signed a brand-new eight-fight contract with the UFC prior to his title fight against Ciryl Gane. With that said, he’s also stated that he’s only looking for matchups that intrigue him and could be done just after two fights in his new weight class.

The two biggest fights in the division for Jon Jones would be a fight with Ciryl Gane which already happened and Stipe Miocic which is on the horizon. Unfortunately, the biggest fight in the history of the UFC will never happen now that Francis Ngannou has left the promotion. Jones has nothing left to prove if he is able to get past Miocic and if that happens we could possibly see the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones retire once and for all.