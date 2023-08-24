Sean O'Malley's bantamweight title win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 caught the attention of Chael Sonnen. The man loves to speak his mind and make comparisons. That is exactly what he did when talking about ‘The Sugar Show'. He even gave props to Teddy Atlas for outlining the similarities between Sean and Israel Adesanya.

Fighters in the UFC often get compared on the basis of their fighting style, or record among other factors. But, it is seldom seen that someone gets compared based on their swag and demeanor outside of the octagon.

Chael Sonnen and Teddy Atlas made sure to know that they think Sean O'Malley and Israel Adesanya radiate the same type of vibe. Sonnen discussed it further in his latest statement, via Farah Hannoun and Danny Segura of USA Today.

“Sean O’Malley has the it-factor. Plus he’s pulling this new gimmick, it’s not just with the hair,” The American Gangster said. Chael added that the UFC 292 winner has been acting differently when seen in public, “Now he’s going places without his shirt on, or if he gets there and he has his shirt on he takes his shirt off.”

Sonnen then proceeded to outline how he and Atlast came up with the comparison, “I worked with Teddy Atlas this morning, and he made a comparison not to Conor McGregor, he made a comparison with Sean O’Malley to Israel Adesanya that I thought was very interesting.”

Do Teddy Atlas and Chael Sonnen make a fair point in comparing the two stars?