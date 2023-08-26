The Korean Zombie has been a spectacle in the professional fighting world for quite some time, and that continued with his big fight against Max Holloway on Friday night. However, after getting knocked out in the third round by Holloway, The Korean Zombie dropped a massive retirement bombshell that shocked the UFC world.

Heading into the fight, it was clear that Holloway was the favorite to win, and he unsurprisingly ended up coming out on top in this one. The Korean Zombie decided that this would be the final fight of his career, though, as he announced shortly after his loss that he would be retiring and that this was his final fight, leading to an awesome moment from the crowd on hand afterwards.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Korean Zombie announced his retirement following his knockout loss to Max Holloway at #UFCSingapore The UFC legend was emotional being serenaded by the crowd as he left the octagon for the last time ❤️🇰🇷pic.twitter.com/7g9lImh9bn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

Prior to his fight with Holloway, The Korean Zombie had been hinting that this could be his final fight, so seeing him make this big retirement decision after coming up short against Holloway isn't too surprising. The South Korean fighter has put together a prestigious fighting career in several different avenues, and his legacy has already been cemented in place.

It's tough to see the Korean Zombie go, but it's clear that his best days are behind him, and he didn't really prove to be much of a challenge for Holloway in this fight, which is what many folks were expecting anyway. Maybe one day he will return, but for now, it seems like The Korean Zombie is content to call it a career for the time being.