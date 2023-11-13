Leon Edwards faces off against Colby Covington at UFC 296 but he has his eyes set on double champ status after he takes care of business.

Leon Edwards is looking to reap the benefits of being the undisputed welterweight champion. He is ready to defend his title for the second time when he takes on Colby Covington at UFC 296 on December 16th but he already has his eyes set on much more ahead of his title defense.

🚨| Leon Edwards says he would like to face the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC300. He says there is no exciting fights at 170 after Colby Covington. [per @SkySports] Thoughts?🤔#UFC296 #UFC300 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/n6GItwBG0L — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 13, 2023

Edwards is eyeing a second title and double-champ status as he vies for a shot at the middleweight championship when Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis battle it out at UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in January. He believes there is no exciting fights for him in the welterweight division.

Edwards spoke with Sky Sports regarding the opportunity of becoming the first-ever double champ from the United Kingdom:

“I feel like me going out there, being double champ, first-ever from the UK to do it that's one of my goals. That's on the cards for sure.”

He believes that after a win over Colby Covington at UFC 296, he could be fighting for the middleweight title next:

“Next would be perfect, to be honest. The vision right now, there is no one that is exciting. So, for me to go out there to do that it would be perfect.”

It remains to be seen if that is on the table for Leon Edwards if he is able to get past someone as skilled as Colby Covington in his second title defense. Also, the welterweight division has a ton of surging talent that would love to get their crack at the champion.

For potential next opponent that Edwards is negating to talk about is Belal Muhammad who is currently ranked No. 2 in the division is on a nine-fight winning streak and should be next in line for a title shot. Of course, there is the dangerous contender Shavkat Rakhmonov who many in the division are avoiding to fight at all costs. The welterweight division isn't short of exciting fights but it will interesting to see where Edwards goes from here if he is able to become victorious against Colby Covington at UFC 296.