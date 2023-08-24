Mixed martial arts fans worldwide love the all-out, brawling style of Chang Seung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie,’ and Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, the former UFC Featherweight Champion.

Holloway and Jung are set to do battle in the Octagon this coming Saturday, and already Holloway is getting 100% real about his feelings on the fight. Holloway called out Jung back in April with an ‘anytime, anywhere’ boast, and now it has finally come to fruition. Holloway also spoke on the possibility of a Conor McGregor rematch.

Now, the curtain is set to fall on one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 fight scene.

Holloway, a 31-year-old Hawaii native, has a heavy heart after the recent wildfires.

“It’s just…it’s terrible in every sense, man,” Holloway said. “You hear the death toll and the numbers of missing, and you already know that number is going to go up, so it’s a very tough subject and topic.”

“Stay strong; we’re gonna get through this together,” he added. “The Hawaiian fighting spirit is there in every sense of the word.”

Holloway has a 24-7 career record but has dealt with his fair share of doubters lately. He is planning on making a statement on Saturday in Singapore.

“We go out there, fight ‘The Korean Zombie,’ put another stamp on it, and make myself undeniable,” he added. “The last one was to remind everybody that we’re still here, and this motivation is undeniable. Nothing but love for ‘The Korean Zombie,’ who was another guy I used to watch growing up, just like Aldo.”

Holloway thought he would have a chance to take on the UFC legend earlier in his career, but is excited for the opportunity.

“I thought we were gonna fight way earlier, but things didn’t pan out — they never do,” Holloway said, chasing his quip with a chortle. “But Mother Time found a way, we’re here now, and what better place to be. I can’t wait. He’s a legend in every sense, and I get to fight him in Asia. I’m excited.”