Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung took to twitter to respond to Max Holloway’s call out at the post-fight press conference. These two may have eluded this exciting matchup during their prime years but you can definitely expect a big time fight if they were to go to battle.

“If you want to fight me, anytime, anywhere!”

The Korean Zombie has responded to Max Holloway and it’s safe to say he wants the fight pic.twitter.com/g8445xXVU6 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 17, 2023

The Korean Zombie vs Max Holloway may happen in Australia

At the post-fight press conference, Max Holloway speaks about The Korean Zombie is one of the only fighters from the older Era that he has yet to fight and that he wants it. Also he spoke about that UFC is going back to his manager’s (Christopher Daggett) home country of Australia and believes that would be a great event to make that happen.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If Korean Zombie [Chan Sung Jung] wants it he can get it, he can get it. That is one of the guys I grew up watching, I am kind of tripping about how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight?”

Max Holloway says he would "love" to fight The Korean Zombie 🧟‍♂️ #UFCKansasCity "That’s the only guy in my time, with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight." pic.twitter.com/z0BN737Cw5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2023

These two fighters may be on different career trajectories at this stage of their careers but this fight is guaranteed to have fireworks especially for the Australian fans. The Korean Zombie has been on the shelf for over a year due to injuries stemming from his title fight against Alexander Volkanovski but seems full healed now and ready to get back into the swing of things

This is the fight that seems to garner the most interest not only between the fighters but the fighters as well. In all the fights that we have seen both Holloway and The Korean Zombie in there has never been a dull one. We just have to wait and see if the UFC brass like this matchup as much as the fighters and the fans do.