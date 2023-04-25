Max Holloway is more than down to run things back with Conor McGregor.

The pair first fought each other back in 2013 in a three-round featherweight contest that McGregor ended up winning via unanimous decision.

Both fighters have grown exponentially since, not only becoming UFC champions but household names in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Because of exactly that, it’s a fight many fans have been hoping to see again for years and Holloway — as he always has been — would love to have a rematch with the Irishman in 2023.

“I would love to fight Conor,” Max Holloway said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour (via BJ Penn). “I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 145, and he’s big right now, we’ll see what happens. I know he wants to come back, and that would be a fight that is super interesting, super fun. There’s a lot of questions, a lot of unknowns, we’re just two different fighters from when we fought back then.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans been asking for that fight. We’ll see what happens you know, at the end of the day it’s not even a weight thing bro. I’d fight him openweight, whatever the commission will tell us, just show up at the weight bro. You don’t have to worry, I’d just like to test him.”

Although nothing is official yet, Conor McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler some time later this year and all indications seem to be that it will take place at welterweight.

Holloway has mainly competed at 145 pounds and lost his only fight at 155 pounds when he fought Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title in April 2019.

That said, “Blessed” is ready to fight McGregor at 170 pounds or even heavier if need be.

“Yeah, [I’d fight him at welterweight], just show up,” the former featherweight champion added. “I guess we got to be close to each other I guess because of all this commission stuff, we could take it to the UFC 1 rules and just show up and fight.”

Holloway recently returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over top contender Arnold Allen earlier this month.