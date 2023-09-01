UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Taylor Lapilus and Caolan Loughran. Lapilus is coming into his second stint with the UFC with five straight wins meanwhile, Loughran is an undefeated prospect who has won all eight of his professional fights as he comes into his UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lapilus-Loughran prediction and pick.

Taylor Lapilus (18-3) UFC career was cut short as the UFC decided not to re-sign him after his contract was up. He was able to amass a 2-1 contract with the UFC and since his departure, he has won eight of his next nine fights capturing the TKO and Ares FC bantamweight championships. He was originally slated to face off against Muin Gafurov but he unfortunately had to withdraw from the fight. Lapilus will be looking to make a statement against his new opponent in his return fight when he takes on highly touted prospect Caolan Loughran.

Caolan Loughran (8-0) was originally squaring off to fight against France's Yanis Ghemmouri but with two fight cancellations the UFC had to do some switching around and now Loughran is set to make his debut against a very experienced fighter in Taylor Lapilus. Loughran comes in as an undefeated prospect who is the Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion and he will be looking to make a statement and put his name on the map when he takes on Taylor Lapilus this weekend in his hometown.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Taylor Lapilus-Caolan Loughran Odds

Taylor Lapilus: -180

Caolan Loughran: +146

Over 2.5 Rounds: -196

Under 2.5 Rounds: +150

How to Watch Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Taylor Lapilus Will Win

Taylor Lapilus would be looking to make a good first impression for the second time when he steps into the octagon in his hometown of Paris, France. Lapilus' first stint with the UFC ended eight years ago when he went 2-1 with the promotion but unfortunately wasn't re-signed when his contract was up. Since his departure from the UFC, he has gone 8-1 and has captured the TKO and Ares FC bantamweight championships.

Lapilus has been one of the top bantamweight prospects outside of the UFC for quite some time now and will be looking to show off in his return fight in the octagon this weekend against UFC newcomer Caolan Loughran. Loughran is a dangerous undefeated prospect who will be looking to make Lapilus a part of his highlight reel when they go to battle but Lapilus will have other plans for him. Lapilus has a very well-rounded skillset to where he is able to win this fight on the feet or on the mat and he will be looking to prove to the UFC brass that they made a mistake letting him go all those years ago.

Why Caolan Loughran Will Win

Caolan Loughran an undefeated bantamweight prospect at 8-0 is the former Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion. Loughran was highly touted as one of the bantamweight prospects from the UK. He was originally set to square off against Yanis Ghemmouri who was a much more forgiving matchup in his UFC debut than Taylor Lapilus. With that said, Loughran is still a tough matchup for anyone in the bantamweight division.

Loughran is like most fighters from Ireland, they are tough as nails and are willing to bang it out with anyone that is standing across from them. He will need to do his best at marching forward all while cutting off the cage so that he can land his heavy strikes. Lapilus will attempt to do his best to stay on the outside and pick Loughran apart so Loughran will need to do his best to track him down and if he's able to do that he has a good chance of hurting Lapilus and putting him away.

Final Taylor Lapilus-Caolan Loughran Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two essentially newcomers in the UFC. Lapilus may be a newcomer but he's been there before beating UFC-level competition on the regional scene as he made his way back to the octagon. As for Loughran, he will be looking to make the most of his opportunity even with the opponent change as he comes into his UFC debut. Loughran will be looking to push the pace and be the aggressor in an attempt to land his devastating strikes that have ended five of his eight wins. While Lapilus will be looking to fight Loughran on the outside, utilize his movement, and then mix in the takedowns to keep him guessing. Ultimately, Lapilus will be too big of a step up in competition for Loughran as he will be able to just outwork him for the entirety of this fight to win the fight by unanimous decision.

Final Taylor Lapilus-Caolan Loughran Prediction & Pick: Taylor Lapilus (180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-196)