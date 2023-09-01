It's finally time for the Main Card of UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac as we bring you a prediction and pick for the opening bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. After a quick change, William Gomis will be facing off against debuting Yannis Ghemmouri from France. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gomis-Ghemmouri prediction and pick.

William Gomis (12-2) makes his third walk to the UFC octagon after winning his first two fights with the promotion. He's faced game opponents in Jarno Errens and Francis Marshall while being able to come out victorious in two decision wins. Gomis hopes to put his striking on display and notch his first finish against his debuting opponent. Gomis stands 6'0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Yannis Ghemmouri (12-1) makes his UFC debut on Saturday and will face new opponent William Gomis. Ghemmouri was slated to fight another debuting fighter in Caolan Loughran, but now has a much tougher test in front of him for his first walk. He previously went 3-0 in Brave CF and won his last fight with an impressive flying knee – we'll see if he can provide some fireworks against Gomis.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: William Gomis-Yanis Ghemmouri Odds

William Gomis: -215

Yanis Ghemmouri: +172

Over 1.5 rounds: -260

Under 1.5 rounds: +190

How to Watch William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why William Gomis Will Win

William Gomis has fared well early in his UFC career and he's been fed some very aggressive opponents. He's a technical striker with a classic Muay Thai kickboxing background. He's very light on his feet and likes to evenly mix punches with his leg strikes. While he doesn't have a ton of power behind his shots, he lands at a 40% clip and makes each shot meaningful when he throws. Gomis also has tremendous defense and blocks significant strikes at 80%. He's a very smart fighter and he's cognitive of the damage he absorbs throughout a fight.

To win this fight, Gomis will have to stay patient and see what he's working with against an unfamiliar opponent. He's been in this spot before, however, so he knows that Ghemmouri will be dealing with a lot of adrenaline in his debut. Gomis should look to pick up reads on Ghemmouri's movement before rushing into anything. He's more sound defensively and can lean on it while waiting for Ghemmouri to make a mistake. On the ground, Gomis has shown great resiliency in his last two fights and won't be as easy to take down as Ghemmouri may think. Look for him to counter whatever Ghemmouri throws at him and drag this fight out to the later rounds where it ultimately favors him.

Why Yanis Ghemmouri Will Win

Yanis Ghemmouri comes into this fight as a debuting prospect from France out of Brave CF. He bills himself as a kickboxer and has a very strong boxing skill set. Training in France, however, he's grown accustomed to using his jiu-jitsu and wrestling in close fights. On the ground, Ghemmouri is very strong and can keep his opponents in compromising positions. However, he's not very active and is more than comfortable laying on top and gaining control time. Gomis is very active in his scrambles, so Ghemmouri will have to stay busy and land ground shots if he wants it to mean anything on the scorecards.

On the feet, Ghemmouri should look to work inside and establish his own boxing range. He uses a lot of head movement when he's in close and it should serve him well against Gomis. However, he's gotten into trouble before when he's backing up against the cage. He can't afford to lose ground as Gomis will open up with strikes if he's trapped in a corner. Ghemmouri should look to keep circling around the octagon and cut Gomis off with his jabs and leg kicks.

Final William Gomis-Yanis Ghemmouri Prediction & Pick

While Ghemmouri comes in as a worthy prospect, he's going to struggle mightily with the range of William Gomis. Ghemmouri isn't keen on checking leg kicks, while Gomis tends to be active with his. If Gomis stays patient and keeps this fight at range, he should see no trouble being the faster guy and keeping his output high over three rounds. Ghemmouri will likely shoot for the takedown if he feels down in the fight – look for Gomis to reject the ground game and do everything he can to stand this one up. For the prediction, let's go with William Gomis to get the win over his fellow Frenchman.

Final William Gomis-Yanis Ghemmouri Prediction & Pick: William Gomis (-215)