UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak continues on the prelims with a fight in the men's bantamweight division between Farid Basharat and Kleydson Rodrigues. Basharat is undefeated and is coming off his first win inside the octagon meanwhile, Rodrigues is moving up in weight to make his bantamweight debut after a first-round knockout in his previous fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Basharat-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Farid Basharat (10-0) got his shot in the UFC after a dominant performance on the Contender Series against Allan Begosso and then he did one better and beat the surging Da'Mon Blackshear in his UFC debut for his first win inside the octagon. He now gets to welcome Kleydson Rodrigues to the bantamweight division as he looks to keep his undefeated record intact this weekend in Paris, France.

Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) was looking like a promising prospect in the flyweight division after his dominant performance in the Contender Series. Since that win, he's gone 1-1 and missed weight twice which prompted him to move up in weight. This will be Rodrigues' first-ever fight at bantamweight and will be taking his toughest opposition to date Farid Basharat this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Farid Basharat-Kleydson Rodrigues Odds

Farid Basharat: -385

Kleydson Rodrigues: +290

Over 2.5 Rounds: -200

Under 2.5 Rounds: +154

How to Watch Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Farid Basharat Will Win

Farid Basharat is the younger brother of fellow bantamweight contender Javid Basharat. Just like his older brother, he is undefeated and has looked very much like the top prospect we all expected him to be as he came into his appearance on the Contender Series. In his debut, he fought a very tough and experienced opponent in Da'Mon Blackshear in a fight where he had to fight through some adversity to get his first UFC win and to maintain his undefeated record.

Basharat now in his second fight in the UFC will take on former flyweight contender Kleydson Rodrigues. Rodrigues came into his Contender Series fight with a ton of promise but multiple weight misses have made him make the jump from flyweight to bantamweight. While Basharat is a great striker in his own right, he has a clear path to victory in this fight if he were to utilize his grappling. As long as Basharat can mix in the takedowns with his striking he should be able to make it 11 in a row and two in a row in the UFC.

Why Kleydson Rodrigues Will Win

Kleydson Rodrigues showed off in his Contender Series debut. We all thought Rodrigues would be the next big thing in the flyweight division but a 1-1 record and back-to-back weight misses now made him go up in weight to face off another highly regarded prospect at 135 pounds.

Rodrigues is a fighter who loves to fight in space utilizing his speed, power, and kicks to break down his opponents until he eventually lands a big shot to finish them. In this fight he will not have the size advantage that he would at flyweight, so he will need to utilize his speed to stay on the outside and away from the grappling exchanges. If Rodrigues can keep on his bike and just try to outstrike Basharat he has a chance to get his first win in his new weight class.

Final Farid Basharat-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two bantamweight contenders. Basharat looks like the more complete fighter in this matchup as he can win this fight wherever it goes. Meanwhile, Rodrigues will need to fight the perfect fight if he wants to be successful in his first fight in his new weight class. Rodrigues has some very fast kicks and movement on the feet and he will have to do his best to avoid the big shots, the calf kicks, and the grappling of Basharat which are his biggest weapons in this matchup. As long as this fight stays on the feet the more opportunity Rodrigues has to win this fight but if Basharat wants to grapple in this fight he should be able to dominate with relative ease. Ultimately, Rodrigues will come out throwing heat early until Basharat is able to get his grappling going and that is where he will be able to dominate and notch yet another submission victory on his resume.

Final Farid Basharat-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Farid Basharat (-385), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)