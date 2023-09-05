Ciryl Gane overpowered Serghei Spivac with a flurry of fists for a TKO in the main event of UFC Paris in the second round of the matchup.

CIRYL GANE KNOCKS OUT SERGHEI SPIVAC IN ROUND 2🇫🇷 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/nsBLxMEmbX — JmagStatsMMA (@JmagStatsMMA) September 2, 2023

The first round was a feeling-out process for both fighters. Gane was the more active fighter, throwing a variety of kicks and punches. Serghei Spivac was content to stay on the outside and counter Gane's attacks until he went in to attempt a takedown where Gane was able to easily sprawl and defend the takedown. That looked as if it zapped the cardio of Spivac as he went to the stool to recover in between rounds.

Gane picked up the pace in the second round, landing a series of kicks and punches that had Spivac in trouble. Serghei Spivac tried to clinch with Gane to slow down the pace, but Gane was able to break free and continue his assault. He was then able to continue to hit the cardio of Serghei Spivac by working to the body every chance he got with teep kicks, body kicks, and knees up the middle. As that round progressed Spivac was labored and that's when Gane poured it on with a flurry of head strikes and body strikes which sent Serghei Spivac crashing to the canvas until the referee waved it off for the second-round finish.

This is just a minor setback for “The Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac in his rise in the heavyweight division. There are a number of exciting potential opponents for Serghei Spivac next. We take a look at the potential opponents that could be next for the former heavyweight contender.

Curtis Blaydes

Serghei Spivac should fight Curtis Blaydes next after losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris. Although Serghei Spivac showed a lot of heart and determination in his fight against Gane, he ultimately lost. Blaydes, on the other hand, is coming off a loss against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night and is looking to get back into the win column himself. Both fighters are top contenders in the heavyweight division. Serghei Spivac is currently ranked #8 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Blaydes is ranked #5. A win for either fighter would be a significant step forward in their quest for a title shot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blaydes is known for his wrestling ability. Blaydes is a two-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler and has used his wrestling to dominate many of his opponents in the UFC. Spivac, on the other hand, is known for his wrestling and grappling ability as well. This fight would be an interesting matchup between two standout grapplers. Blaydes is set to take on Jailton Almeida later this year but a fight against Spivac after his fight with Almeida could put him in the mix for a title shot with back-to-back wins.

Alexander Volkov

Serghei Spivac should fight Alexander Volkov next after losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris. Although Spivac lost his fight against Gane, Spivac showed that he still could be one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division. Volkov, on the other hand, lost to Gane in a decision at UFC Vegas 30 but has since gone 3-1 with that loss.

Spivac is coming off a loss to Gane meanwhile, Volkov is coming off consecutive wins and is on track to fight against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293 this Saturday night. That would make it three in a row for Volkov but setting up a fight against Spivac and winning would certainly put his name in the mix for a potential title shot. Spivac on the other hand would get a quality win over a top-10 ranked opponent and put him right into the thick of things against in the heavyweight division.

Marcin Tybura

After losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris, Serghei Spivac should fight Marcin Tybura next. Both fighters are coming off losses. Spivac lost to Gane, while Tybura lost to Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night 191. A win for either fighter would be a significant step forward in their quest to climb the rankings.

Both fighters are ranked in the top 15 of the heavyweight division. Spivac is currently ranked #8, while Tybura is ranked #11. Both fighters are well-rounded. Spivac is known for his striking ability, but he also has a solid ground game. Tybura is a skilled grappler, but he also has knockout power. This fight would be an interesting matchup between two well-rounded heavyweights.

It would be an exciting fight. Both Spivac and Tybura are known for their exciting fights. Spivac has won three Performance of the Night bonuses in his UFC career, while Tybura has won two. This fight has the potential to be a back-and-forth battle that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.