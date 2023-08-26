The UFC returned to Singapore on Saturday, August 26th, for a night of exciting fights. The main event featured former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on two-time UFC title challenger Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie.” The fight was a back-and-forth battle that went to the third round where Max Holloway viciously knocked out “The Korean Zombie” with a right hook.

Max Holloway helped TKZ up after their fight ❤️ #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/uCFXsqiRBu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

It was no surprise that Holloway vs. Korean Zombie was awarded Fight of the Night honors. The two fighters put on a show for the fans in attendance and watching around the world. The fight was a high-paced, action-packed battle that saw both fighters land significant strikes and showcase their skills inside the octagon. Holloway's striking was on point, as he landed a number of hard shots that had Korean Zombie in trouble at times. However, Korean Zombie showed incredible toughness and heart, continuing to press forward and land his own shots that had Holloway staggering at times. In the end, it was Holloway who emerged victorious, but both fighters earned the respect of the fans and their fellow fighters.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UFC Singapore Performance Bonuses

In addition to Fight of the Night, two fighters were awarded Performance of the Night bonuses. The first went to heavyweight contender Junior Tafa, who scored a devastating knockout victory over former UFC fellow heavyweight Parker Porter. Tafa landed a perfect right hand that sent Rua crashing to the canvas, earning him the knockout victory and a $50,000 bonus.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to middleweight contender Michal Oleksiejcuk, who scored a TKO victory over former Chidi Njokuani in the very first round. Oleksiejczuk was wobbled with a head kick by Njokuani which then Njokuani swarmed looking for the finish. Oleksiejczuk we able to keep his composure and land some heavy strikes that had Njokuani hurt and retreating. Then Oleksiecjzuk was able to catch a kick thrown by Njokuani to where he caught it, took him down, and then eventually finished the fight on the mat by TKO ground and pound, and earned a $50,000 bonus for his performance.

UFC Singapore was a night of exciting fights, with Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie taking center stage as the Fight of the Night. Both fighters put on a show for the fans, and earned the respect of their fellow fighters. In addition to Fight of the Night, Junior Tafa and Michal Oleksiejczuk were awarded Performance of the Night bonuses for their impressive victories. UFC Singapore was a great night of fights, and fans are already looking forward to the next event.