Erin Blanchfield remained unbeaten in the octagon, but Taila Santos didn't go down without a fight. Blanchfield won a gritty decision over Santos on Saturday at UFC Singapore in Singapore, but she wasn't happy with the performance.

Erin Blanchfield gets the unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos at #UFCSingapore Title shot next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kh6hLvkYDI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

Blanchfield (12-1) won the fight by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28. However, Blanchfield felt like she could have done more.

“I'm not happy with my performance,” Blanchfield said. “I know I can do better. I know I can put on a better show.”

The fight was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing their fair share of shots. Blanchfield was the more active fighter, but Santos was the more powerful striker. Santos (19-3) had some success early on, but Blanchfield started to take control of the fight in the second round. She landed some good punches and kicks, and she also started to control Santos for long periods of time in the clinch and landed on top after a failed takedown attempt by Santos.

The win was a major step forward for Blanchfield. She is now 8-0 in her UFC career, and she is one of the most promising contenders in the flyweight division. She is surely on her way to a potential title shot after taking out former title challenger Santos who most thought arguably beat Valentina Shevchenko.

This fight was a close one, but it was also a very entertaining one. Both fighters gave it their all and they put on a show for the fans. Erin Blanchfield's gritty decision win over Taila Santos was one of the most impressive performances of her career. Blanchfield showed a lot of heart and determination to win the fight. This is a huge win for Blanchfield and it puts her in line for a title shot.