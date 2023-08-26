Michal Oleksiejczuk rallied for a first-round TKO victory over Chidi Njokuani in a wild brawl at UFC Singapore on Saturday in Singapore.

Michal Oleksiejczuk finds the first-round finish after a back-and-forth battle with Chidi Njokuani 😤 #UFCSingapore (via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/YlfeH0dZgx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2023

Oleksiejczuk (19-6) was rocked with a head kick in the first round, but he showed incredible heart and determination to come back and win. He hurt Njokuani (22-9) with a right hand after a flurry of exchanges from Njokuani round and then finished him with a series of punches on the ground after landing a takedown.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair from the start. Njokuani was the more aggressive fighter early on, but Oleksiejczuk was able to weather the storm and land some big shots of his own.

Njokuani wobbled Oleksiejczuk badly with a head kick in the first round and then a flurry of knees and elbows inside the clinch, but Oleksiejczuk was able to fend off the attack and remain his composure to get back into the fight. Oleksiejczuk started to find his rhythm shortly after getting rocked where he landed a right hand that hurt Njokuani. From there he landed a flurry of punches while Njokuani was retreating, caught one of his kicks, and took him to the ground where he finished the fight with ground and pound.

The win was a major comeback for Oleksiejczuk. He had lost his last fight against Caio Borralho in his only loss at 185 pounds, but he showed on Saturday that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. He is now looking to fight the upper echelon of the middleweight division and after that performance how can the UFC deny him that.

This fight was a wild brawl from start to finish. Both fighters gave it their all and they put on a show for the fans. Oleksiecjzuk already has a great chance of competing for a Performance Bonus after that win. There are still a ton of great and exciting fights to go in today's fights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, don't miss the action!