We may have gotten a small preview of what’s to come following the UFC-WWE merger.

On Monday, it was officially confirmed that the UFC and WWE were merging under Endeavor to form a new, publicly listed company.

With that news came a lot over crossover memes on social media and while both companies are expected to still run independently of each other, nobody knows what’s in store for sure.

If there is a crossover event in the future, however, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker certainly seem down for it.

The pair decided to have some fun by dressing up as WWE icons “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan for a skit on FOX Sports Australia.

“Brother, I want you to listen to me and listen to me good,” Whittaker said in impersonation of Hogan when asked how they’d fare in the WWE. “Brother, when I’m speaking, you look me in my eyes. I’m already in the WWE.”

“And that’s the bottom line…because Stone Cold and the Hulk said so,” Volkanovski said while impersonating Austin.

Volkanovski and Whittaker were then asked which UFC fighters would fare well crossing over to the WWE.

“I mean, how about the disrespect?” Volkanovski responded. “We’re standing right here, in your presence, outfits and all, and you’re going to ask me who is going to be the best [in the] WWE? I’m going to tell you we’re going to be the best. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so!”

“Listen to me good, brother!” Whittaker continued. “I’ve been asking all the Hulkamaniacs out there, ‘Who would be the best?’ Robert Whittaker! That’s what they said, brother. They looked me in my eye and they said, ‘brother, Robert Whittaker!’”

“And that’s not all, because the Hulk has got something else for y’all,” Volkanovski added before Whittaker tore his shirt off in true Hulk Hogan style before Volk started flipping off the camera again.

When it comes to fighting inside the Octagon, Volkanovski is expected to face interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification fight next.

As for Whittaker, the former middleweight king last competed in September when he outpointed Marvin Vettori. The Aussie currently doesn’t have a fight booked with his bout with Paulo Costa falling through.